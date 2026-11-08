Photo via: NBCSportsSoccer

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has given the Reds a 1-0 lead against Crystal Palace with a superb header during Saturday’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.

The Argentina international broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, producing an intelligent run and an excellent finish to put Andoni Iraola’s side ahead shortly before half-time.

Szoboszlai delivered an inviting cross into the penalty area, with Mac Allister timing his movement perfectly to escape his marker.

Despite being under pressure, Mac Allister managed to direct the ball past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Watch the goal below:

An Alexis Mac Allister header from the set piece gets Liverpool on the board first! ? pic.twitter.com/PBTXAX5UND — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 8, 2026

Alexis Mac Allister’s remarkable heading record despite being just 5ft 9in

Despite standing at 5ft 9in, Mac Allister continues to prove himself as an absolute menace in aerial situations inside the penalty box.

His goal at Selhurst Park is his 13th career goal scored with his head, an impressive statistic for a midfielder of his size.

Mac Allister continues to show Liverpool why he deserves a new contract

Mac Allister’s latest contribution comes amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Anfield.

The World Cup winner recently revealed that Liverpool officials informed him last season that the club had no immediate plans to renew his contract.

However, Mac Allister also made it clear that his preference remains to continue his career at Liverpool.

The Argentine suggested that changes involving the manager, sporting director and club investors could potentially alter the situation.

His performances this season have further strengthened the argument for Liverpool to reconsider their previous stance.

Mac Allister has been one of Iraola’s most influential midfielders this season.

With the midfielder reportedly having just 18 months remaining on his contract, Liverpool face an important decision over his future.