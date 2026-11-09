Florian Wirtz celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has expressed hope that his performances will convince the club’s hierarchy to reconsider their position on offering him a new contract.

The Argentine international has reiterated his desire to remain at Anfield despite previously revealing that Liverpool informed him last season that they were not planning to renew his deal at that time.

Mac Allister, whose current contract reportedly has around 18 months remaining, has attracted interest from several major European clubs, including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However, the 27-year-old insists that his priority remains Liverpool and believes he can persuade the club’s decision-makers to change their minds through his performances on the pitch.

Alexis Mac Allister hopes Liverpool board will change their minds over new contract

Speaking to Spanish publication AS in the mixed zone following recent European action, Mac Allister addressed the uncertainty surrounding his future.

The World Cup winner acknowledged that his performances could play an important role in determining whether Liverpool offer him an extension.

“There’s still time. The fans don’t need to worry. It will depend on how I perform during these years. I’m going to give 100% and, hopefully, maybe they (the board) will change their minds.”

Mac Allister’s desire to extend his stay is backed by his brilliant form this season.

Operating as the heartbeat of Andoni Iraola’s midfield, the World Cup winner has consistently produced world-class performances.

His recent displays have included a two-goal performance against Villarreal and an impressive headed goal in Sunday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace.

While his goal vs Palace was his first in the Premier League this season, he has scored three goals in four games in the Champions League and contributed with a goal and assist in two games in the League Cup.

Mac Allister wants to stay at Liverpool despite interest from Spain and Manchester City

Despite growing transfer interest from heavyweights across Europe, Mac Allister has made his priority clear.

Real Madrid have actively tracked the playmaker as a prime midfield target, while Premier League rivals Manchester City have also monitored his situation as he enters the final 18 months of his deal.

However, Mac Allister remains fully focused on remaining on Merseyside.

His latest comments indicate that he is not looking to force an exit and instead wants to earn a new deal through his performances.

With the fans behind him, the midfielder hopes his dedication and form will prompt Liverpool’s decision-makers to sanction a fresh contract before top suitors escalate their pursuit.