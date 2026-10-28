Liverpool make shocking contract decision over key player ahead of 2027

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Liverpool could be heading towards a significant midfield reshuffle next summer, with Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future at Anfield becoming one of the biggest issues the club must resolve.

The Argentina international remains an important figure under Andoni Iraola and has rediscovered some of his best form this season.

However, his contract expires in 2028 and Liverpool have still not opened negotiations over an extension, creating growing uncertainty heading towards 2027.

Liverpool have plans to overhaul midfield

According to Sky Sport Switzerland, Liverpool are considering taking their midfield in a new direction next summer and currently have no plans to offer Mac Allister fresh terms.

His representatives are reportedly beginning to assess possible opportunities in Spain and Italy, although the 27-year-old’s preference remains to continue at Liverpool.

The lack of contract discussions is supported by other reports. Mac Allister’s father and agent, Carlos, confirmed in September that Liverpool had not contacted the family about an extension and stressed that his son remained committed to his existing deal.

Mac Allister himself has also admitted being “very sad” about not receiving a new contract, although he promised to continue giving everything for the club.

Liverpool remain relaxed about the situation and are in no rush to begin negotiations despite his improved form. Real Madrid are also monitoring him, with José Mourinho reportedly an admirer.

Allowing Mac Allister to reach 2027 without a deal is risky

The Merseyside club may genuinely want to refresh their midfield, but leaving Mac Allister’s contract unresolved carries obvious danger.

He will enter the summer of 2027 with only one year remaining on his deal. At that stage, Liverpool either extend his contract, sell while his value remains high or risk losing considerable negotiating power.

Mac Allister is also hardly an obvious player to replace. His intelligence, technical quality and ability to operate in several midfield roles make him extremely valuable to Iraola.

A midfield overhaul may be necessary, but Liverpool should think carefully before making Mac Allister one of the casualties.

If the player genuinely wants to stay, allowing the situation to drift could eventually turn a manageable contract issue into a major transfer problem.

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