Liverpool considering summer 2027 move for Barcelona player with "no limits"

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Liverpool are reportedly considering Barcelona midfielder Gavi as a potential long-term replacement for Alexis Mac Allister, although the Argentine’s situation at Anfield may now be starting to change.

Mac Allister remains under contract until 2028 and has publicly admitted his disappointment over not receiving fresh terms.

That uncertainty has encouraged Liverpool to assess possible midfield alternatives, with Gavi emerging as one of the most intriguing names on their radar.

Gavi is being monitored by Liverpool

According to Fichajes, Liverpool are considering a move for Gavi ahead of summer 2027 if Mac Allister leaves.

The 22-year-old has seen his role reduced at Barcelona following increased competition from Rodri, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Fermín López. He remains tied to the Catalan club until 2030, meaning Liverpool would have to negotiate a substantial transfer fee.

However, there has been an important development regarding Mac Allister. Liverpool are now preparing a new contract proposal and could open talks with the midfielder, which would represent a change from their previous position.

A recent CaughtOffside report says Real Madrid are also monitoring Mac Allister, with José Mourinho particularly keen on the World Cup winner.

Gavi’s quality has long been highly regarded. Former Barcelona manager Xavi once said: “He puts his soul, his heart and his character on the pitch.” He added that Gavi had “no limits.”

Gavi would be an exciting addition to the Reds

Gavi would make plenty of sense for Liverpool. His aggression, pressing intensity and technical quality would suit Andoni Iraola’s energetic midfield, while at 22 he still has significant room to develop.

But signing him would not be straightforward.

Barcelona have him under contract until 2030 and would have little reason to accept a discounted fee. Liverpool could therefore end up spending considerably more on Gavi than it would cost to simply extend Mac Allister’s contract.

That is why the latest suggestion that negotiations with the Argentine may finally begin is significant.

Mac Allister is already proven in the Premier League, understands Liverpool’s system and has rediscovered his best form this season.

Gavi should remain an attractive option if Mac Allister eventually leaves, but Liverpool’s first priority should probably be keeping the midfielder they already know can perform at the highest level.

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