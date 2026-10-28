(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

BBC pundit Clinton Morrison believes Cody Gakpo is playing the best football of his Liverpool career following an impressive first-half performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup.

The Dutch international scored a 43rd-minute penalty to bring Liverpool level at 1-1 in their fourth-round encounter at Anfield, cancelling out Morgan Rogers’ earlier spot-kick.

Gakpo’s composed finish capped an encouraging opening period for Andoni Iraola’s side, who had created problems for Chelsea despite falling behind.

Clinton Morrison makes huge Cody Gakpo claim after Chelsea penalty

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live as the match reached half-time tied at 1-1 at Anfield, the former Crystal Palace striker praised the Dutch international after he stepped up to convert a 43rd-minute penalty to level the scoreline:

“Yeah, Liverpool deserve it to be fair. They have been the better team. It was a mistake from Fofana. I don’t know why his hand is in the air.

“What a penalty from Cody Gakpo into the bottom corner, and he’s been a good player for Liverpool this season, I think he’s playing his best football. I think he’s been outstanding.”

Gakpo sent Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders the wrong way with a clinical sweep into the bottom left corner, registering his seventh Carabao Cup goal at Anfield and continuing a rich vein of form under manager Andoni Iraola.

His latest goal also continued his impressive record in the Carabao Cup, taking his tally in the competition at Anfield to three goals and one assist.

With Liverpool competing across several competitions, Gakpo’s form has become increasingly valuable to Iraola’s attacking plans.

Another penalty, another goal! ?? Gakpo delivers from the spot to bring @LFC back on level terms at Anfield!#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/NLFMfEAOeC — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 28, 2026

Iraola might need to bring on big guns for second half

Despite Gakpo’s spot-kick drawing the Reds level after Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for Chelsea via a penalty of his own, Iraola faces an immediate tactical dilemma entering the second half.

The Liverpool manager handed starts to a youthful lineup, but James McConnell and Lewis Koumas both picked up early yellow cards during a physical first 45 minutes.

With the match delicately poised at 1-1 at the interval, Iraola may look to his bench early in the second period to avoid discipline risks.

World-class heavyweights Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak, Bradley Barcola, and Alexis Mac Allister remain available in reserve to turn the tide at Anfield.