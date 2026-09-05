Former Liverpool player and current Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool signed Bradley Barcola from PSG during the summer transfer window, and he is expected to be a key player for the club this season.

The 24-year-old made a cameo appearance against Ipswich Town in the Premier League yesterday, and former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes that it could be difficult for the French attacker to play regularly if Cody Gakpo continues to perform at a high level.

Bradley Barcola faces Cody Gakpo competition

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move away from Liverpool during the summer window, and clubs like Manchester City and Tottenham were keen on him. However, Liverpool refused to sell the player, and the decision has proven wise.

Gakpo has been outstanding for Liverpool in the first three Premier League matches, scoring important goals and creating key chances. He created both of Liverpool’s goals against Ipswich yesterday, and it remains to be seen whether he can keep performing at a high level every week.

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Gakpo’s form boosts Liverpool

Gakpo had a mediocre season last year, and there were calls to replace him with a better player. Barcola was expected to replace him in the starting line-up when he joined the club, but the Netherlands International has clearly picked up his performance levels, and the French attacker will have to work hard in order to start for Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the competition for places and Gakpo’s improvement will be a huge boost for Liverpool and Andoni Iraola. The manager will certainly hope his players continue to perform at a high level, and that the competition for places brings out the best in them.