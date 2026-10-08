Liverpool handed worrying Isak and Gakpo update ahead of Manchester City

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Liverpool have suffered a worrying double injury setback ahead of Sunday’s Premier League showdown with Manchester City, with Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak both appearing to miss Thursday’s training session.

The two forwards returned early from international duty after picking up injuries, leaving their availability for the crucial Anfield encounter in serious doubt.

Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak major doubts for Man City clash

Liverpool Echo chief correspondent Paul Gorst provided the latest update from Liverpool’s training ground on Thursday.

Posting on X, Gorst confirmed: “Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak are major doubts for Liverpool’s visit from Manchester City after appearing to miss training today.”

Isak suffered a thigh issue while representing Sweden, whereas Gakpo sustained an ankle injury during the Netherlands’ fixture against Serbia.

Neither featured in the main squad session, casting significant doubt over whether they can recover in time to start.

Fears surrounding Gakpo’s fitness escalated after his forced withdrawal during the international break.

Following a heavy challenge, initial reports suggested the Dutch winger could face weeks on the sidelines due to potential ligament damage.

Speaking earlier this week, Iraola refused to rule either player out of Sunday’s fixture but acknowledged that both were injured.

With long-term absentee Hugo Ekitike already recovering from an Achilles injury, losing Gakpo deprives Liverpool of crucial versatility in their wide areas.

Lewis Koumas expected to start who has impressed

20-year-old forward Lewis Koumas is expected to step up and lead Liverpool’s attack.

The academy graduate has impressed significantly during his recent outings, catching the eye with a series of electric performances for Wales during the international break.

Alongside summer signing Bradley Barcola and young winger Víctor Muñoz, Koumas could be handed the biggest opportunity of his career as Liverpool aim to protect their unbeaten run at Anfield.