(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has put Liverpool 3–0 ahead at Club Brugge in their UEFA Champions League clash with the deftiest of finishes from a brilliant Alisson Becker assist.

With Liverpool leading by two-goals in the second half at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Alisson produced another trademark counter-attacking distribution in the 82nd minute.

Spotting Club Brugge’s high defensive line after gathering possession, the Brazilian goalkeeper launched an arrowed long ball straight down the heart of the pitch.

Isak showed tremendous strength to outmuscle the last defender and shrug off the challenge, racing clean through on goal with only veteran shot-stopper Yann Sommer left to beat.

Rather than blasting his effort, the Swedish striker slowed his stride, waited for Sommer to commit, and delicately lifted a sumptuous chip over the stranded keeper into the back of the net for his second goal of the evening, having earlier opened the scoring in the 13th minute from a Dominik Szoboszlai pass.

Watch the goal below:

? Alexander Isak brace. ?? Club Brugge 0-3 Liverpool ??????? pic.twitter.com/FFVvkZLUyA — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) November 25, 2026

Goal comes three minutes after Florian Wirtz scored a stunner

Isak’s exquisite lob arrived barely three minutes after German playmaker Florian Wirtz had effectively put the contest to bed in the 79th minute.

Receiving the ball outside the box, Wirtz unleashed a venomous strike from near 20-yards out past Sommer to double Liverpool’s advantage, sparking a devastating late surge that completely deflated Brugge.

Watch the goal below:

? Florian Wirtz pulls the plug. ?? Club Brugge 0-2 Liverpool ??????? pic.twitter.com/NlgANCawqY — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) November 25, 2026

Tonight’s win makes it four wins out of five for Liverpool as they climb upto 5th in the standings level on points with Barcelona, Como and Betis.