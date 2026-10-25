"They haven't integrated him properly at all" - Club chief slams Liverpool, hints at wanting to sign Reds star

Florian Wirtz celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily criticised for not using Florian Wirtz properly by Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness.

The Reds spent huge money to sign Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen last season, but we’re yet to see the best of the Germany international at Anfield.

Wirtz looked like an exciting world class talent during his Leverkusen days, but it seems he might have some serious thinking to do about his future.

Bayern are one of the clubs who would surely be interested in this top German football talent, with Hoeness suggesting the 23-year-old would be better off moving to the Allianz Arena.

? Bayern’s Uli Hoeneß: “Florian Wirtz would play much better for Bayern than he does at Liverpool”. “I watch a lot of his games. They haven't integrated him properly at all”. “In Leverkusen, he got every ball; in Liverpool, he's just one among many”, told @weltamsonntag. pic.twitter.com/2TcQRbPcoK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 25, 2026

“Florian Wirtz would play much better for Bayern than he does at Liverpool,” Hoeness told Welt Am Sonntag, as translated and quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X.

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“I watch a lot of his games. They haven’t integrated him properly at all.

“In Leverkusen, he got every ball; in Liverpool, he’s just one among many.”

Does Florian Wirtz’s future lie away from Liverpool?

This is quite a significant public intervention from Hoeness, who is saying the kind of thing that would mostly be murmured behind closed doors.

It will be interesting to see if this kind of public statement is laying the groundwork for Bayern to start pursuing Wirtz in upcoming transfer windows.

If the former Leverkusen star continues to struggle for Liverpool then there’s surely a chance we’ll see him move back to the Bundesliga before too long.

It just hasn’t happened for Wirtz in English football, and even if LFC aren’t quite using him properly, he also surely has to take some of the blame for failing to adapt after almost a year and a half at the club now.