Watch: Manchester United fans chant for Carrick before booing players

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images / X/famousalexnield)

Manchester United supporters delivered a striking message following Sunday’s humiliating 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth, with fan footage showing a remarkable contrast in their reactions to Michael Carrick and his players.

The Red Devils suffered another miserable afternoon at Old Trafford, extending their winless run to eight matches across all competitions.

However, despite growing speculation surrounding Carrick’s future, sections of the home crowd appeared determined to show their support for the under-pressure manager.

Man United fans chant Michael Carrick’s name before booing players

Chilling footage captured from the Stretford End immediately after the final whistle highlights a dramatic contrast in how United supporters view their manager versus the playing squad.

As Carrick walked over to applaud the faithful supporters, the Stretford End broke out in loud chants singing the manager’s name. Carrick placed his hand over his chest to acknowledge the home support before turning toward the tunnel.

However, the moment the manager stepped out of view, the atmosphere instantly shifted. The home crowd erupted into deafening jeers and hostile boos directed squarely at the United squad trailing behind him.

The message from the stands was unmistakable: the fanbase firmly holds the players accountable for the club’s ongoing collapse.

It also raised questions about where supporters believe responsibility lies for United’s current struggles.

The love and respect we have for @carras16 is unquestionable. He understands this club, what it means to the supporters and what wearing that shirt demands ???? But I fear the people running Manchester United will destroy him. Under the Glazers and INEOS, another man who loves… pic.twitter.com/xH8F1wetcR — Alex Nield (@famousalexnield) October 25, 2026

Michael Carrick under pressure after Man United’s eighth game without a win

The defeat against Bournemouth has left Manchester United in a deeply concerning position.

Carrick’s side sit 14th in the Premier League table, having collected just eight points from their opening eight matches.

Sunday’s 3-0 loss also extended their winless run across all competitions to eight games, increasing scrutiny of the manager’s position.

The result followed a turbulent week at Old Trafford after United suffered a 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como.

Captain Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned the team’s approach following that European setback, suggesting United had been “not brave enough” and criticising their reluctance to press aggressively.

Carrick subsequently responded by emphasising the importance of effort and movement, insisting that tactical systems cannot function effectively “if you don’t run forward and don’t run back”.

The situation took another twist when Fernandes was left out of the starting lineup against Bournemouth.

Carrick’s decision to bench his captain attracted considerable attention, particularly given the midfielder’s importance to United’s attacking play.

However, the change failed to produce the desired response as Bournemouth secured a convincing victory at Old Trafford.

The result has intensified questions over Carrick’s ability to reverse United’s alarming decline.