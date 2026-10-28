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Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and manager Michael Carrick have held face-to-face talks following a turbulent week at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder was left on the bench for the entirety of United’s humiliating 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth on Sunday, raising questions about his relationship with the manager.

The decision came after Fernandes publicly questioned United’s tactical approach following their 4-1 Champions League defeat against Como.

However, Romano has now provided an encouraging update, revealing that the pair have met to clear the air ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Bruno Fernandes and Michael Carrick meeting

Taking to X, Romano reported that Fernandes and Carrick had held discussions following the midfielder’s controversial omission against Bournemouth.

The transfer expert wrote:

“Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes have met face-to-face to clear the air after the Portuguese star was benched for 90 minutes against Bournemouth. Bruno is now expected to feature against Chelsea on Saturday.”

? Michael Carrick and captain Bruno Fernandes have met face-to-face to clear the air after Portuguese star was benched for 90 minutes against Bournemouth. Bruno, now expected to feature against Chelsea on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/0DI7G1odcg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 28, 2026

The development suggests both parties have taken steps towards resolving their differences following a difficult period for Manchester United.

Fernandes’ absence against Bournemouth had attracted considerable attention, particularly after the midfielder’s comments following the Champions League defeat to Como.

The United captain had publicly questioned the team’s tactical instructions, suggesting that the players had been told not to press their opponents man-to-man.

Carrick subsequently left Fernandes out of his starting lineup against Bournemouth, although the manager described the decision as being made for “pure football reasons”.

Harry Maguire was handed the captain’s armband, while Fernandes remained an unused substitute throughout the 90 minutes.

United went on to suffer a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford, extending their winless run to eight matches across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes sparked speculation with cryptic Instagram activity

The tension escalated further when Fernandes engaged in cryptic social media activity following the match.

He was spotted liking an Instagram reel containing the message: “Never push a loyal person to the point they no longer care.”

Some United supporters interpreted Fernandes’ interaction with the post as a possible reference to his situation at Old Trafford.

The social media activity added to speculation about Fernandes’ long-term future, with the midfielder having been linked with a potential move away from Manchester United.

Romano’s latest update now suggests that the immediate tension between the captain and his manager may have eased.

With United winless in eight matches across all competitions, Carrick recognises the essential tactical quality Fernandes brings to the pitch.

The Portuguese international is now expected to return directly to the starting lineup as United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea on Saturday.