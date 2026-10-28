Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United's top candidate to replace Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly have three main candidates to replace Michael Carrick as manager, with Eddie Howe currently the number one choice.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, as he claims that Howe is the favourite, followed by Julian Nagelsmann and then Antonio Conte, in that precise order.

The Red Devils are yet to make a firm decision on what the best next step would be, but they’re sounding out managers as they ultimately look like giving Carrick a bit more time.

The English tactician is under growing pressure after an awful start to the season, with Man Utd winning just two out of twelve games so far, while they’ve just suffered painful back-to-back losses to Como and Bournemouth.

Still, it seems any United fans hoping for an imminent change will be disappointed.

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Fabrizio Romano’s update on the Manchester United manager saga

Discussing Carrick’s future and possible replacements, Romano said: “They (United) also had some conversations with agents, camps, representatives of other managers, because Manchester United had some conversation and that’s absolutely normal.

“I’m not accusing Man United of anything wrong. It’s normal when things are not going well you start preparing for a potential change. So Man United had conversations with agents of managers.

“I told you that the three names we should take in consideration as free managers are in this order – Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte.

“Three managers very different one from the other and also in terms of approach.

“United are yet to say ‘okay, let’s go for this coach.’ So the moment is still open but these are three names and obviously to talk with representatives, intermediaries or anyone close to these coaches is absolutely something normal in this situation in this position for Manchester United.

“Then obviously there could be other managers who can be very attractive but very difficult to get.”

Who would be the best choice for the United job?

There are no easy answers for United, and many fans will perhaps justifiably feel that changing the manager won’t change much, with the board and perhaps even the entire ownership needing to go.

Still, if MUFC want a more experienced and proven winner, then someone like Conte perhaps seems ideal.

At the same time, the Italian tactician brings other problems – more on that here.

Howe has shown what he can do in the Premier League, having arguably over-achieved during his time at Newcastle, so it’s perhaps easy to see why he’s high on the club’s list.

Others like Unai Emery and Cesc Fabregas also surely need to be under strong consideration.