Michael Carrick has held productive meeting with Man United players and staff

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has reportedly held productive meeting with the club’s players and staff as he remains in the job for now.

The Red Devils take on Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend, and it’s clear that Carrick urgently needs an improved performance from his team as the pressure grows after such a dire start to the season.

With just two wins out of twelve in all competitions so far, Man Utd can’t afford too many more slip-ups, and a strip to Stamford Bridge doesn’t seem like the ideal fixture for them now.

Still, according to the Athletic, Carrick spoke with his players and staff in an attempt to galvanise everyone, and it sounds like it went well, even if there are understandably huge challenges still ahead.

Can Michael Carrick hold on at Manchester United?

Carrick did superbly as United’s interim manager last season, helping the team finish third in the Premier League despite making a poor start under previous manager Ruben Amorim.

The 45-year-old has struggled since landing the job permanently, however, and perhaps his inexperience at this level is starting to show.

Although Carrick has long been rated highly for his coaching, his only previous management experience came in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

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Fabrizio Romano has reported on YouTube that some managers remain under consideration in case Carrick does end up leaving his role soon.

The Italian journalist states that Eddie Howe is a leading candidate, and he might be better-placed to guide MUFC through this difficult period.

Other experienced and proven winners like Antonio Conte, Julian Nagelsmann, and Unai Emery could also be good options for United to consider.