Man United manager candidates have one major reservation over taking the job

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Potential replacements for Michael Carrick reportedly believe Manchester United’s dressing room requires major disciplinary changes, with concerns that some players have become too outspoken during the club’s latest crisis.

United are without a win in seven matches and head into Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth under intense pressure following their 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

Carrick remains in charge for now, but those being considered as possible successors are already said to have identified the culture inside the squad as one of the biggest problems facing the club.

Major dressing room concerns at Man United

According to The Telegraph, more than one managerial candidate believes restoring order and discipline would have to be an immediate priority.

A source close to one contender said: “It’s clear they need order and discipline. The dressing room is out of control and that is the first thing to fix.”

Another source added: “The players talk too much. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world and that has to be respected.”

Those concerns arrive after both Lisandro Martínez and Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned aspects of the club within the space of a week.

Fernandes criticised United’s tactical approach after the Como defeat, while Martínez had previously spoken critically about recruitment.

Julian Nagelsmann and Eddie Howe are among the leading candidates being considered should United make a change.

The report says Nagelsmann would want assurances over the structure above him, while Howe would listen to an approach but may need convincing to return to management so soon after leaving Newcastle.

The next manager may need authority before tactics

The most alarming part of this report is that United’s problems are apparently being noticed before prospective managers even enter the building.

Tactical improvements are obviously necessary, but no system survives if players repeatedly undermine coaches or publicly challenge decisions whenever results deteriorate.

Carrick himself admitted on Friday that United have “kind of lost our way”, while stressing that nobody should feel entitled to represent the club, according to FootballTransfers.

That may explain why a stronger personality could appeal to the hierarchy if Carrick departs.

United do not simply need another tactician. They need a coach with enough authority to reset standards, manage influential personalities and make it clear that the club comes before individual reputations.

Until that culture changes, appointing another manager could simply restart a familiar cycle.

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