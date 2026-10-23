Michael Carrick clashed with senior Man United player in dressing room at Como

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Tensions at Manchester United appear to be reaching dangerous levels after Michael Carrick reportedly became involved in a heated dressing-room argument with Matheus Cunha during the 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como.

United’s seventh consecutive game without a win has already placed Carrick under enormous pressure, but signs of unrest among the players could prove even more concerning.

Cunha started the game on the left before being substituted at half-time, and the decision reportedly sparked an angry confrontation.

Carrick and Cunha involved in dressing room argument

According to an exclusive report from Roundtable, Carrick was unhappy with Cunha’s first-half performance and confronted the Brazilian in the dressing room.

The pair reportedly exchanged heated words, with Cunha furious about being replaced by Amad at the interval. Sources also claimed the atmosphere remained tense after the final whistle.

United’s official match report confirms Cunha was withdrawn at half-time along with Andrey Santos after a difficult opening 45 minutes. Cunha had managed only one shot before being taken off.

The tension fits into a wider pattern. Bruno Fernandes publicly questioned United’s tactical approach after the game, while Reuters reported that Wayne Rooney subsequently accused some United players of behaving “selfish” and failing to accept enough responsibility.

Carrick may be losing control at Man United

Arguments between managers and players happen at every elite club, so one confrontation should not automatically be treated as a crisis.

The timing, however, makes this far more significant. United are already winless in seven games, Carrick’s future is being heavily questioned and senior players are openly discussing tactical and motivational problems.

A public or semi-public breakdown with Cunha therefore adds to the impression that authority inside the dressing room may be weakening.

Carrick was justified in making changes against Como because United were poor, but Cunha’s reaction suggests frustration is spreading beyond results.

The biggest danger now is not simply another defeat. It is a squad beginning to lose belief in the manager and in each other.

Carrick needs a strong response against Bournemouth.

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