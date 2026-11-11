Michael Carrick in Manchester United training (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick will be formally informed of Manchester United’s decision to sack him on Thursday with Mauricio Pochettino set to become the club’s new manager.

According to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs, Manchester United’s hierarchy has taken the final decision to sack Carrick of his duties following a horrid start to the 26/27 season.

Jacobs reveals that Pochettino has already agreed terms to succeed Carrick.

The change from the United board comes during the November international break, providing the club leadership with an immediate window to finalise the managerial transition before league football resumes.

Jacobs posted the following update on X:

“Michael Carrick is expected to be formally informed on Thursday he has been sacked. Mauricio Pochettino has already agreed terms to replace him.”

? Michael Carrick is expected to be formally informed on Thursday he has been sacked. Mauricio Pochettino has already agreed terms to replace him. pic.twitter.com/kkMqIejckq — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 11, 2026

Mauricio Pochettino given task to turn Manchester United’s season around

Pochettino steps into one of the most high-pressure jobs in world football, tasked with orchestrating an immediate turnaround for a team currently in the relegation zone.

Sitting 18th in the table after 10 games, United have struggled with recurring defensive failures, inconsistent performances, and low morale.

Pochettino’s first task in hand will be a trip to Anfield against Liverpool. While it is not an easy fixture to start your tenure with, the fact that the Reds are yet to win a game at home this season will give the to-be United manager some confidence.

Pochettino’s track record at Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Pochettino brings extensive Premier League experience to Old Trafford, having previously managed both Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

During his five-year tenure at Tottenham, he built an intense, high-pressing side that established itself in the top four and reached the 2019 UEFA Champions League final.

More recently, Pochettino spent a season in charge of Chelsea, navigating a turbulent campaign to secure European qualification with a very young Chelsea squad.

Known for his demanding physical standards, tactical flexibility, and ability to develop young talent, United’s leadership will hope Pochettino can bring long-overdue stability and identity back to the club.

That said, the problems at United appear to go beyond managerial changes, with a massive overhaul required behind the scenes.

Whether Pochettino be able to turn things around at Old Trafford or if he is yet another manager setting himself for failure remains to be seen.