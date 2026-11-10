Mauricio Pochettino to return to England? (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Mauricio Pochettino as the club prepares for a potential managerial change at Old Trafford.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is understood to be open to taking charge of the Red Devils, as Michael Carrick faces an increasingly uncertain future after a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Pochettino would welcome the opportunity to manage Manchester United, although the club have not made direct contact with the Argentine or his representatives.

Mauricio Pochettino emerges as a leading Manchester United candidate

The 54-year-old is currently managing the United States national team, having taken charge in 2024. He recently signed a contract extension that keeps him in the role until 2030, although an exit clause could make a return to European club football possible.

Pochettino has considerable Premier League experience, having previously managed Tottenham and Chelsea. His impressive work at Spurs, where he guided the London club to the Champions League final in 2019, could make him an attractive appointment for United.

He also came close to taking the Old Trafford job in 2022 before the club eventually appointed Erik ten Hag.

Michael Carrick faces uncertain Manchester United future

Meanwhile, Carrick’s position has become increasingly difficult following a disappointing run of results. United have managed just one victory in their last ten league matches, leaving them in the relegation zone.

The club’s hierarchy, including director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada, are expected to discuss the manager’s future with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Several alternatives have also been considered, including former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann, Antonio Conte and Unai Emery.

However, Pochettino’s willingness to consider the opportunity could strengthen his chances of becoming Manchester United’s next manager.

It remains to be seen whether United will formally approach the Argentine, but a managerial change during the international break could open the door for an appointment at Old Trafford.