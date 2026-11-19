(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes new head coach Mauricio Pochettino could raid former club Chelsea for familiar faces during the upcoming January transfer window.

Brown insisted there is a “real chance” Pochettino turns to players from his previous spells, including his 2023/24 stint at Stamford Bridge and his time managing the United States national team, rather than gambling on unfamiliar signings mid-season

Speaking to Football Insider, he said:

“Manchester United need to sign players in January, that’s not a controversial thing to say. Pochettino will know that, so the question is about which players? Where does he go to sign players who are going to make his side better?

“The obvious answer is, he could look at his former clubs, former players, people he trusts and people he knows can play specific roles that his system demands of them. Rather than trying to shoehorn his current players, or somebody the club want to bring in, into his plans, he could instead look at players he already knows well.

“There’s a real chance that could be the direction he looks in, so any of those USA players, maybe even Chelsea players, could be on his list.”

Three Chelsea players Mauricio Pochettino knows who could interest Man United

If Pochettino looks toward Stamford Bridge, Cole Palmer stands out as the dream headline target.

Linked with a sensational move to Manchester United amid Bruno Fernandes’ ongoing contract standoff, Palmer played the finest football of his career under Pochettino in 2023/24.

He racked up 25 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances while praising the Argentine for giving him complete attacking freedom.

However, Chelsea have Palmer under contract until 2034, making a January move extremely difficult.

Another potential option would be Levi Colwill.

The left-footed centre-back was a regular under Pochettino at Stamford Bridge and would offer balance in United’s defensive unit.

Meanwhile, dynamic right-back Malo Gusto, who thrived under Pochettino’s aggressive full-back system with 37 appearances in 2023/24, would offer elite athleticism and overlapping quality to upgrade United’s wide defensive options.