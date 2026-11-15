Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester City could struggle to sign Chelsea defender Malo Gusto during the January transfer window, with the Blues reportedly demanding £ 75 million to sanction his departure.

According to a Football Insider report, the 23-year-old is keen to explore a move away from Stamford Bridge after struggling to secure regular playing time under Xabi Alonso this season.

City have been monitoring the French international for some time, having considered a move during the summer transfer window. However, Chelsea’s substantial valuation proved a stumbling block, and their latest demands could complicate negotiations again.

Malo Gusto attracts Manchester City interest

Gusto has reportedly told Chelsea he wants to consider his options ahead of January, as a lack of opportunities is becoming a concern.

The defender has started just three Premier League matches this season, raising questions about his long-term prospects under Alonso. His contract runs until 2030, giving Chelsea considerable negotiating power should interested clubs approach them.

Former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is particularly keen on bringing the right-back to Manchester City. Having previously worked with the Frenchman, the Italian knows his qualities and believes he could strengthen City’s defensive options.

City have struggled at right-back, with Matheus Nunes and Abdukodir Khusanov both filling in at the position.

Gusto could provide a more natural solution, offering attacking quality, defensive awareness and the ability to operate in different positions across the backline.

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Chelsea could demand a significant fee for Gusto

However, convincing Chelsea to part ways with the defender will not be straightforward.

The Blues have reportedly maintained their £ 75 million valuation, a figure that already discouraged City from pursuing an agreement this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Maresca’s side are prepared to meet those demands or whether Chelsea will reconsider their position.

Gusto’s desire for regular football could potentially influence negotiations, but City may need Chelsea to lower their expectations before a January transfer becomes realistic.