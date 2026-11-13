Man United could be ready to deliver £75m signing of one of Mauricio Pochettino's former players

Malo Gusto and Pedro Neto (Photo by Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs interested in £75m-rated Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto as his future looks to be in serious doubt.

Yesterday we covered a report from Simon Phillips about Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso informing Gusto that he should leave Stamford Bridge if he wants to get regular first-team football.

Now it seems there’s more information coming out, with Man Utd mentioned as one of the France international’s suitors in a report from talkSPORT.

The report adds that Chelsea value Gusto at around £75m, so it won’t be cheap or easy for the Red Devils or other clubs to get him out of there, even if it does seem like he’s completely fallen out of favour.

Malo Gusto to be reunited with Mauricio Pochettino?

Gusto had been a key player for Chelsea before Alonso took over as manager this season, and it could be the right thing for the 23-year-old to try a new challenge to revive his career now.

Even better could be a move to be reunited with his former Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, who looks set to take over as United manager in a deal that could be announced today, according to the Athletic.

MUFC could do with making some changes to this struggling squad, and one imagines Pochettino would welcome the possibility of working with a top talent like Gusto again, especially as he could be a clear upgrade on Diogo Dalot at right-back.

Chelsea might relish the opportunity to make a big profit from Gusto’s sale, but it would also be a deal that comes with some risks.

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The Blues have seen before that selling highly-rated young players can come back to haunt them, most notably with big names like Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, and Romelu Lukaku back in the day.

Gusto is surely not quite in that bracket, but he could have a decent impact in strengthening a rival if he does move to United.