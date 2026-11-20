Kai Havertz looks on during Arsenal's win vs Hull City (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says he is very happy with Kai Havertz and trusts club chief Andrea Berta to sort out a new contract for him.

The Germany international has been a key player since joining the Gunners from Chelsea back in the summer of 2023, scoring 40 goals in 125 appearances for the club and helping them win the Premier League title.

Still, there has not yet been much of an update on Havertz and a new contract with Arsenal, with the 27-year-old’s current deal set to expire in 2028.

That’s not exactly imminent, but it would still be ideal for Arsenal to get Havertz tied down to a longer contract so as to avoid any uncertainty by the time he has just a year left by next summer, which would lead to his market value tumbling.

Mikel Arteta responds to Kai Havertz contract question

See the video below as Arteta spoke in his press conference today about trusting Arsenal sporting director Berta to sort out Havertz’s new deal…

? Kai Havertz next for a new Arsenal contract? ? Here's what Mikel Arteta had to say…? pic.twitter.com/yBhPrQrLLv — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) November 20, 2026

“With Kai, again very very happy with him and what he’s doing, what he brings to the team,” Arteta said.

“In the right moment we will discuss these things. We haven’t discussed all the things that are coming now for a while.

“In the background, the club, ownership, Andrea in particular is very much into that and I leave it to him because I fully trust him.”

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Arsenal have recently agreed contracts for a number of star players, securing the futures of big names like Declan Rice, David Raya, Piero Hincapie, and Jurrien Timber.

Havertz is also surely up there as one of Arteta’s most important players as well, so fans will hope this too can progress positively in the near future.