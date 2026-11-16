Klopp backs Arsenal star and explains why Mikel Arteta keeps starting him

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Jürgen Klopp has delivered a strong defence of Kai Havertz, insisting the Arsenal forward remains a top-level player for both club and country despite continued debate over his performances.

The Germany boss knows Havertz well from facing him during his years managing Liverpool and has now had the opportunity to work with him at international level.

His verdict should be encouraging for Mikel Arteta, particularly with Havertz currently ahead of Viktor Gyokeres in Arsenal’s striker hierarchy.

Klopp explains why Havertz remains crucial for Arsenal

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Klopp made it clear that Havertz’s regular selection is based on his quality rather than reputation.

“He’s a top player. Mikel Arteta is absolutely determined to win… and unless several negative scenarios all come together, Kai Havertz starts games for Arsenal”.

“The fact that he plays here is not simply because I don’t want to leave him out, but because I want to win games!”.

Klopp expanded on that view when discussing Havertz ahead of Germany’s Nations League meeting with the Netherlands. He explained that preparing to face the former Chelsea forward during his Liverpool days was never straightforward because of the variety he brings.

Now Arsenal’s report on Klopp’s full Havertz verdict also notes that Klopp believes Havertz was unfortunate not to score twice against Serbia and remains convinced there is even more to come from him.

Arteta’s continued faith in Havertz is understandable

Klopp’s comments show why Arteta has repeatedly trusted Havertz in Arsenal’s biggest games.

He is not a conventional penalty-box striker, but his movement, pressing and ability to connect midfield with attack often make Arsenal more balanced. That is particularly important in Arteta’s possession-heavy system.

Havertz has also continued producing important moments. Earlier this month he scored Arsenal’s winner at Liverpool while becoming the highest-scoring German in Premier League history.

CaughtOffside’s report on Havertz’s record-breaking Anfield goal highlighted how the strike took him beyond Ilkay Gündogan as the competition’s leading German goalscorer.

Competition from Gyokeres remains healthy, and Arsenal need both forwards during a demanding season.

But Klopp’s assessment reinforces an important point: Havertz is not starting simply because Arteta lacks alternatives. Two elite coaches clearly believe his overall contribution makes their teams more likely to win.

That may ultimately be the best explanation for why Havertz continues to feature so prominently.

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