Kai Havertz celebrates scoring for Arsenal vs Coventry City (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal picked up a win over Chelsea in the Premier League earlier today, and Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on Kai Havertz.

The German attacker scored the equalising goal for Arsenal midway through the first half, and his overall performance was quite impressive as well.

Kai Havertz praised after impressive Arsenal display

Carragher believes that Viktor Gyokeres will struggle to start ahead of the German International this season.

“Gyokeres is never taking Havertz’s place” Jamie Carragher discusses the role that Mikel Arteta wants his forward to play 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8cVjT307Qj — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 6, 2026

Gyokeres is more of a goal scorer, and his overall football ability leaves a lot to be desired. It will be interesting to see if the Swedish international can find a place in the starting lineup this season. He will not want to sit on the bench at Arsenal. He has shown his quality with the Gunners last season, and he helped them win the Premier League title. He scored over 20 goals across all competitions for Arsenal.

However, Arsenal seem like a much more fluid attacking unit with Havertz leading the line. The German international struggled with injury problems last season, but he seems fit and firing right now. It will be difficult for any player to displace him in the starting lineup.

Havertz could keep Gyokeres on the bench

Even though the Swedish International is more of a goal scorer, Havertz brings a lot more to the table, and his overall footballing skills make it difficult for Arsenal to drop him. The former Liverpool defender explained how the German International can contribute with and without the ball. He’s also a hard-working player who helps out defensively and initiates the pressing from the front.

Carragher believes only a world-class striker guaranteed to score at least 30 goals a season would be able to dislodge the German attacker from the starting lineup at Arsenal right now.