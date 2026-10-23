Mikel Arteta provides injury update on important Arsenal star

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Bukayo Saka receives treatment during Bayern Munich vs Arsenal
Bukayo Saka receives treatment during Bayern Munich vs Arsenal (Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injured Bukayo Saka after he had to go off early on in the midweek game against Bayern Munich.

The Gunners should know more tomorrow, according to Arteta, who told his press conference today, as quoted by Ryan Taylor on X, that the England international had a lot of fluid in his quad, which required an MRI.

See below for details as for now it seems like it’s tricky for Arsenal to fully understand how serious Saka’s injury is for the moment, though by tomorrow there’s perhaps a chance of a clearer picture of how long the 25-year-old will be out…

“He’s going for an MRI this afternoon because he had a lot of fluid in the area so it was difficult to understand the severity of the injury,” Arteta said.

“We will know more tomorrow. We need a few more scans and opinions from the specialists.”

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Who can replace Bukayo Saka in the Arsenal starting line up?

Arsenal need Saka back as soon as possible as he’s been such a key player for the club for so many years, but it’s also true that they have some decent options to cover for him.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal
Bukayo Saka of Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Noni Madueke has looked impressive so far this season, so could be the most obvious choice to get a run in the side, but it’s also true that he’s adapted well to playing on the left flank instead.

That could mean keeping Madueke on the left and perhaps giving more first-team minutes to wonderkid winger Max Dowman, who has also shown plenty of potential on that right flank.

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Still, the best outcome for Arsenal is surely Saka coming back soon, as fans will undoubtedly be concerned at his increasing problems with injuries in the last couple of years.

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