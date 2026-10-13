Viktor Gyokeres and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Julian Finney, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly asking for £64m to let Viktor Gyokeres leave the club amid uncertainty over his future.

The Sweden international has struggled for regular playing time so far this season, and that’s led him to look at his options amid interest from Europe and the Saudi Pro League.

Gyokeres only joined Arsenal last season, and he did reasonably well with a total of 21 goals in all competitions to help fire the Gunners to victory in the Premier League title and to the final of the Champions League.

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Still, there’s also no doubt that Gyokeres failed to win everyone over, and it seems he’s fallen down the pecking order now that Kai Havertz is back and fully fit again.

According to TuttoJuve, there is some interest in the former Sporting Lisbon man, but he won’t come cheap, with Arsenal slapping a £64m price tag onto his head.

Has Viktor Gyokeres done enough for Arsenal?

Gyokeres is someone who continues to divide opinion at Arsenal, but it perhaps seems a bit unwise to be thinking about letting him go at this moment in time.

This has proven to be a difficult market for attacking players, with AFC missing out on a number of big-name targets over the summer as Morgan Rogers instead joined Chelsea, while Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez stayed put.

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If Gyokeres were to be offloaded, there’s no guarantee Arsenal would be able to find a replacement that easily.

Rogers ended up costing huge money, probably too much for Arsenal to pay, while Bradley Barcola is also starting to look hugely overpriced after a slow start to life at Liverpool.

Gyokeres is not perfect, but at this moment in time it might be worth sticking with him instead of making any rash decisions about cashing in when there’s no guarantee of getting anyone better without paying ridiculous money.