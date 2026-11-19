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Arsenal could make another major move for a centre-forward in 2027, with fresh reports suggesting Mikel Arteta is still not completely convinced by Viktor Gyökeres as his long-term No.9.

The Sweden international played an important role in Arsenal’s Premier League title win last season, but his position has changed significantly this campaign.

Kai Havertz has become Arteta’s preferred striker, leaving Gyökeres fighting for opportunities despite showing signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Arsenal have reopened talks for Julián Álvarez

According to El Nacional, Arsenal have renewed their interest in Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez and have already held fresh meetings with the Argentina international and his representatives.

The report claims Arteta remains a major admirer of Álvarez and views him as the type of complete striker who could become Arsenal’s long-term first choice.

That interest is significant for Gyökeres. The 28-year-old has started just one Premier League match this season, with Havertz regularly preferred.

Although Gyökeres has recently improved, including a goal and assist against Slavia Prague, questions remain over whether his direct style is ideally suited to Arsenal’s more patient possession game.

Gunners should improve the position before Gyökeres exit

There is a strong argument that Arsenal can upgrade at centre-forward, but selling Gyökeres too quickly would be risky.

A recent CaughtOffside report highlighted that former Arsenal striker Jeremie Aliadiere has warned the club against sanctioning a January departure without first securing a replacement.

That feels like the correct approach. Gyökeres may not be Arteta’s ideal striker, but he still provides power, movement in behind and a completely different option to Havertz. Arsenal are competing across several competitions, and one injury could quickly make his role much more important.

Álvarez would undoubtedly represent an upgrade in terms of pressing, combination play and tactical versatility, but signing him would be extremely expensive and far from straightforward.

Arsenal should therefore avoid forcing Gyökeres out simply because another striker is preferred.

If Álvarez or another elite No.9 becomes realistically available, then a summer change could make sense. Until that happens, Gyökeres remains valuable depth rather than a problem that urgently needs solving.

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