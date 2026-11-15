Tottenham backed for ambitious move to sign Arsenal attacker to solve attacking issues

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Tottenham have been urged to consider a sensational move for Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres as Roberto De Zerbi continues searching for a more reliable source of goals.

Spurs have improved in recent weeks, winning three of their last four matches before the international break, but their lack of attacking output remains a concern.

Remarkably, centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke is still the only Tottenham player with more than one Premier League goal this season.

That has fuelled debate over whether the club should make a bold move in January, and former Spurs manager David Pleat believes Gyokeres could be one name worth exploring.

Pleat suggests Tottenham could look at Gyokeres

Speaking on The Last Word On Spurs, Pleat admitted there are very few proven strikers available and questioned whether Tottenham could take advantage of Gyokeres’ uncertain role at Arsenal.

“There aren’t many out there, there’s a very small amount of strikers,” Pleat said.

He added: “Are Arsenal going to give us someone like Jesus, or someone they don’t want? He’s gone already, but, Gyokeres, perhaps. Who else is there?”

Gyokeres has fallen behind Kai Havertz in Mikel Arteta’s pecking order and has started only one Premier League game this season.

However, the Sweden international publicly insisted this week that he wants to remain at Arsenal, telling Fotbollskanalen: “I want to.”

A deal looks extremely difficult for the attacker

From Tottenham’s perspective, Gyokeres would address an obvious weakness. He is a proven goalscorer, physically suited to the Premier League and could immediately give De Zerbi a more natural focal point in attack.

There is also genuine uncertainty around his long-term Arsenal future. CaughtOffside reported earlier this month that Arsenal have been warned against selling him because losing Gyokeres could leave Arteta short if Havertz suffers an injury.

The bigger obstacle is obvious: convincing Arsenal to strengthen their fiercest rivals.

Even if Gyokeres eventually becomes available, the Gunners would almost certainly prefer selling abroad rather than handing Tottenham a proven striker. Gyokeres also remains under contract for more than three years and has publicly indicated he wants to stay.

Pleat’s suggestion therefore feels more intriguing than realistic right now.

Still, Tottenham desperately need goals, and Gyokeres is exactly the type of striker they are missing. If his situation deteriorates further, Spurs would be foolish not to at least ask the question.

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