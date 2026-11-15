Barcelona defender open to Premier League move as Chelsea explore January deal

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Chelsea are continuing to explore a January move for Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, with the France international emerging as a leading candidate to replace Malo Gusto.

Gusto is considering his future at Stamford Bridge after slipping down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso, and Chelsea are prepared to sanction his departure if they can secure the right replacement.

Kounde’s experience, versatility and previous links with the Blues make him an obvious option.

Chelsea identify Kounde as leading Gusto replacement

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are keeping close tabs on Kounde’s situation and have already examined what a January deal could look like.

Barcelona are open to discussing his departure as they attempt to generate funds for their own transfer business. Kounde is currently dealing with an ankle problem, although his representatives have reportedly informed interested clubs that the issue is not considered serious or long-term.

The 28-year-old would prefer to remain in Europe despite interest from Saudi Arabia, with a move to the Premier League particularly appealing. Chelsea could have an additional advantage because Kounde nearly joined the club in 2022 before Barcelona eventually won the race for his signature.

Chelsea’s interest is not new either. CaughtOffside reported that Kounde had become a priority target for Alonso ahead of the January window.

Kounde could offer Blues something their defence lacks

From Chelsea’s perspective, Kounde makes plenty of sense.

He can operate at both right-back and centre-back, has significant Champions League experience and would immediately add greater maturity to a squad still heavily weighted towards younger players.

The biggest question is whether Chelsea should spend heavily on a defender who turns 29 next year. Barcelona are reportedly willing to negotiate, but Kounde remains under contract until 2030 and is unlikely to come cheaply.

However, Alonso clearly values tactical flexibility, and Kounde could provide exactly that. With Reece James’ fitness record uncertain and Gusto potentially leaving, Chelsea need someone capable of stepping straight into the side.

A January transfer would therefore represent more than simply replacing Gusto. It would give Alonso an experienced defender who can improve several areas of his back line immediately.

If Barcelona’s asking price is reasonable, this looks like an opportunity Chelsea should seriously pursue.

Chelsea keen to sign Premier League star who could solve key issue for Xabi Alonso