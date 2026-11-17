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Chelsea have been handed a potential opportunity to sign Jules Kounde in January, with the Barcelona defender reportedly keen to leave the Spanish giants in search of regular first-team football.

The France international has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Hansi Flick this season, and his situation at the Camp Nou could encourage him to consider a fresh challenge in the Premier League.

According to a Football Insider report, Kounde is increasingly pushing for a January departure, with sources suggesting he does not expect his circumstances at Barcelona to improve.

Chelsea have admired the defender for several years and previously tried to sign him before he joined Barcelona in 2022. The opportunity to revive their interest could now become a realistic possibility.

Jules Kounde could be an attractive opportunity for Chelsea

The 28-year-old has considerable experience at the highest level, having won three La Liga titles and made 48 Champions League appearances.

His versatility would also make him a useful addition to Chelsea’s defensive options, particularly given his ability to operate at right-back and centre-back.

However, completing a deal could depend on Chelsea’s other transfer priorities during the January window.

Chelsea face competition from their existing defensive options

Despite their longstanding interest in Kounde, the Blues are not currently considering him a priority signing.

Xabi Alonso already has several right-back options available, including Reece James, Malo Gusto, Josh Acheampong and Marca Palestra. Chelsea are therefore expected to address other areas of their squad before pursuing another defender.

Nevertheless, a late approach cannot be ruled out if sufficient funds become available or one of their existing defenders leaves Stamford Bridge.

Kounde’s willingness to consider an exit could give Chelsea an advantage, but the London club must decide whether strengthening their defensive options is worth prioritising in January.