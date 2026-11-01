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Chelsea are reportedly determined to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde during the January transfer window, with Xabi Alonso keen to strengthen his defensive options at Stamford Bridge.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Blues have made the French international their priority target for the winter window and have already communicated their intentions to both the player and Barcelona.

Jules Kounde could be an ideal defensive addition

The 27-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable defenders, showcasing his versatility by performing at right-back and centre-back.

However, his situation at Barcelona has become increasingly complicated under Hansi Flick. The defender has struggled to secure regular starting opportunities, with competition from Eric Garcia and Joao Cancelo limiting his involvement this season.

Chelsea believe his experience and defensive qualities could make him an excellent addition to their squad. Alonso is particularly keen to strengthen his options at right-back, while Kounde’s ability to play in central defence would add tactical flexibility.

The Spanish manager is reportedly prepared to contact the defender’s representatives personally to persuade him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have admired Kounde since his time at Sevilla and previously came close to securing his signature in 2022, before Barcelona won the race for his services.

Chelsea face one major obstacle in Kounde pursuit

However, completing the transfer will not be straightforward. Barcelona are reportedly prepared to consider offers for the Frenchman, but their willingness to negotiate is dependent on the defender expressing a desire to leave.

According to Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, the Catalan giants have already been informed about Chelsea’s intentions, leaving the final decision largely in Kounde’s hands.

The defender remains under contract until 2030, meaning Barcelona are in a strong negotiating position.

Chelsea could therefore face a difficult transfer battle if they want to secure his services in January. Nevertheless, Alonso’s determination to bring him to London suggests the Blues are prepared to make a serious effort to complete the deal.

Kounde’s decision could prove crucial to Chelsea’s defensive plans for the second half of the season.