(Photo by Catherine Ivill, Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Como defender Jacobo Ramon as both clubs look to strengthen their defensive options ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Premier League rivals have been impressed by the 21-year-old’s development in Italy. However, Real Madrid are currently in the strongest position to secure his services.

Jacobo Ramon attracts Premier League interest

The Spanish defender has enjoyed an impressive rise since leaving Real Madrid for Como in 2025, establishing himself as an important member of Cesc Fabregas’ squad.

His performances have attracted considerable attention, with Manchester United viewing him as a potential long-term solution to their defensive problems. The Red Devils are looking to reshape their backline, and Ramon’s technical ability, composure in possession and defensive qualities could make him an attractive addition.

Chelsea are also monitoring his situation as they continue their strategy of recruiting promising young players with significant development potential.

Ramon recently strengthened his reputation by scoring against Manchester United during Como’s impressive 4-1 Champions League victory. His performances have also encouraged his former club to consider bringing him back to the Spanish capital.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Real Madrid hold advantage in Ramon transfer race

However, convincing Como to let the defender go could prove difficult for interested Premier League clubs.

Real Madrid have included a buy-back clause in their agreement with the Italian side, allowing them to re-sign their former academy prospect for approximately €9 million next summer.

The Spanish giants are reportedly prepared to activate that option if Ramon maintains his impressive progress throughout the campaign.

This puts United and Chelsea at a significant disadvantage, with neither club likely to match the favourable conditions available to Real Madrid.

Both Premier League sides could continue monitoring his development, but their chances of securing his signature will depend heavily on the Spanish club’s intentions.

With Ramon emerging as one of Europe’s most exciting young defenders, his future could become a major talking point during next summer’s transfer window.