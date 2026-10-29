Manchester United want rising defensive star – but must be realistic about their prospects

Manchester United FC
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Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907 in action
Jacobo Ramon of Como 1907 in action (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Manchester United want Jacobo Ramon, but we’re not sure they’ll get him, even with all the money in the world. 

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Inevitably, in the aftermath of Manchester United’s humiliating defeat to Como in the Champions League, the Premier League club are being linked with transfer interest in one of the Italian team’s best players.

Jacobo Ramon is one of the Spanish talents that coach Cesc Fabregas has been able to tempt over to Serie A, and the former Real Madrid man looks like one of the best young defenders in Europe.

Confident on the ball and physically dominant, it’s natural that top teams are queueing up to sign him. Madrid have a buy-back clause in his deal, and look very likely to exercise it, either to include him in their squad or to sell him on again, as they did with Ramon’s Como teammate Nico Paz this summer.

Ramon an unrealistic target for Man U while club struggle

Jacobo Ramon with Como teammate Ignace Van Der Brempt
Jacobo Ramon with Como teammate Ignace Van Der Brempt (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

The Red Devils certainly need fresh blood in their defence, and Ramon looks a rising star.

But honestly, why would he move to Man U? Right now at Como he’s having great success. If he wants to move on (and there will be no shortage of interest) there are clubs just as big as United, but with a much more functional setup in place keen on him.

United’s issues combined with Como’s success and the complicating factor of Real Madrid’s clause make any interest in the 21 year old feel very speculative right now.

Still, given Man U’s history and their budget, nothing can be ruled out fully.

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