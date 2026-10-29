Arsenal and Man United are competing to sign 'young player with a great future'

Arsenal and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on Como centre-back Jacobo Ramón after the former Real Madrid youngster’s impressive rise in Serie A.

The 21-year-old has become an important figure under Cesc Fàbregas and is now attracting serious Premier League attention.

His development has been particularly striking this season, with Ramón adding an unexpected goalscoring threat to the composure and technical quality that first made him stand out.

Arsenal and Man United interested in Ramón

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal and Manchester United are monitoring Ramón as his value continues to rise.

The Spaniard has scored three times in 12 appearances this season, including a header in Como’s 4-1 Champions League victory over United. His latest goal came in the 3-1 comeback win over Torino.

Ramón is now valued at around €45-50million, although any transfer would be complicated by Real Madrid. The Spanish giants retain a buy-back option and a 50 per cent sell-on clause after allowing him to join Como in 2025.

A recent CaughtOffside report also confirmed interest from Man United, while Arsenal have followed the defender for some time.

Fàbregas praised Ramón when Como signed him, saying: “Jacobo is a young player with a great future.”

He added that the club expected him to have “a very positive impact on our team.”

Real Madrid hold the key to the future

Ramón makes sense for both clubs.

Arsenal value defenders who are comfortable building from the back, while United urgently need younger, more reliable defensive options.

Ramón’s aerial ability and willingness to defend aggressively would suit either squad.

The complication is Madrid. If Ramón continues improving, paying their relatively inexpensive buy-back fee could give them control of the situation before Arsenal or United can act.

That makes this a difficult race to predict. Both Premier League clubs may be willing to pay €50m, but ultimately Ramón’s future could depend less on Como’s asking price and more on what Real Madrid decide to do in 2027.

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