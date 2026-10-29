Man United draw up four-man striker shortlist after Benjamin Sesko injury blow

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Manchester United are reportedly considering four centre-forwards ahead of the January transfer window after Benjamin Šeško was ruled out until at least the new year.

Šeško has not played since September’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton and is now expected to miss the rest of 2026 with a recurring shin problem.

That has exposed a lack of natural depth at centre-forward and increased the pressure on United to act in January.

Man United have a four-man shortlist

According to TEAMtalk, United are tracking Nicolò Tresoldi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Igor Matanovic and Dion Beljo as possible additions.

Tresoldi is among the most exciting options. The Club Brugge striker is valued at around £42million and has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Manchester City.

His form has already put several Premier League clubs on alert. Chelsea sent scouts to watch him, while United have also been following the 22-year-old after his impressive scoring run in Belgium.

Mateta represents a very different option. The Crystal Palace forward is older, but he has proven Premier League pedigree and could reportedly be available for around £25million because of his contract situation.

Šeško’s injury makes the need more urgent. United expect him to remain unavailable until at least January, with rest preferred over surgery for now.

Mateta may make more sense than other options

Tresoldi is arguably the most exciting name on the list, but Mateta may be the smarter January solution.

United already have Šeško as their long-term No.9 project. What they need immediately is someone who can step in, handle Premier League football and provide reliable cover without requiring months to adapt.

That makes Mateta attractive. Tresoldi would cost more and would arrive with greater long-term upside, but competition from Chelsea and Manchester City could drive his price even higher.

Matanovic and Beljo are intriguing alternatives, although both would represent bigger adaptation risks.

United’s failure to sign another striker in the summer now looks increasingly costly. With Šeško sidelined and the team struggling for consistency, January is no longer about adding depth for the sake of it.

They need a forward who can contribute straight away.

For that reason, Mateta may ultimately be the most practical target even if Tresoldi is the more exciting one.

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