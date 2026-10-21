(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, but the Belgian club are determined to hold on to their prized asset during the January transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Gunners are among the clubs interested in the German Under-21 international, but Brugge have no intention of letting him leave mid-season.

Nicolo Tresoldi attracts Arsenal interest

The 22-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s exciting young attacking prospects since joining Club Brugge from Hannover in 2025.

Tresoldi’s impressive goalscoring record has drawn attention from several leading European clubs, with Arsenal closely monitoring his development as they assess potential attacking reinforcements.

Mikel Arteta could benefit from adding another reliable goalscorer, particularly as the north London club looks to maintain competitiveness across domestic and European competitions.

Tresoldi’s movement, finishing ability and potential for further development make him an appealing option for Arsenal. His performances in Belgium suggest he could eventually establish himself at a higher level, although adapting to the demands of English football would present a different challenge.

The Gunners have already done business with Club Brugge, signing Greek winger Christos Tzolis in a deal worth about €40 million (£33.5 million) this summer. However, that relationship might not be enough to convince the Belgians to sanction another major departure.

Club Brugge demand record fee for Tresoldi

Brugge are reportedly unwilling to negotiate a January exit and intend to demand a club-record transfer fee when they eventually consider selling the striker.

TEAMtalk understands that his price will exceed the €40 million received for Tzolis, potentially making Tresoldi one of the most expensive departures in the Belgian club’s history.

Arsenal will therefore need to remain patient if they want to secure his signature. With several major European clubs monitoring the forward, competition could intensify next summer.

For now, Brugge’s firm stance means the Gunners may have to explore alternative targets if they want to strengthen their attack in January.