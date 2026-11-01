Arsenal monitor rising striker as €50m summer battle takes shape for 22-year-old

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Arsenal are continuing to track Club Brugge striker Nicolò Tresoldi, but they may need to pay around €50million to bring one of Europe’s fastest-rising young forwards to the Emirates.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season and is now firmly on Arsenal’s radar as Mikel Arteta assesses how to strengthen his attack ahead of 2027.

Tresoldi’s goalscoring form has also attracted interest from several other major clubs, meaning the Gunners could face serious competition if they decide to move.

Football Insider reveals Club Brugge valuation

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are aware that Tresoldi’s asking price is rising rapidly and that Club Brugge currently value him at around £42million, roughly €50million.

The striker has scored 12 goals in 14 appearances in all competitions this season and has already delivered against elite opposition, including a Champions League hat-trick away to Inter Milan.

Football Insider also reports that Arsenal have no major concerns about paying a significant fee if they remain convinced by his development.

Sky Germany has separately confirmed that Arsenal are maintaining strong interest, although a January transfer is considered unlikely. Tresoldi is contracted until 2029 and Club Brugge would prefer to keep him until next summer.

CaughtOffside has also reported that Arsenal remain firmly in the race, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea among the other clubs monitoring him.

€50m could look like a good value for Arsenal

From Arsenal’s perspective, Tresoldi makes a lot of sense.

He is young, mobile, technically improving and already showing he can score in the Champions League. At 22, he also fits the club’s long-term recruitment model far better than another short-term attacking solution.

The complication is timing. Club Brugge have no reason to sell in January, and Tresoldi’s value could rise significantly if he maintains his current scoring rate. Brugge may eventually demand a club-record fee. That creates a difficult decision for Arsenal.

Waiting until summer may make the deal easier structurally, but it could also mean paying considerably more and facing stronger competition.

If Arsenal genuinely believe Tresoldi can become an elite No.9, €50million may not look excessive for long. The bigger risk could actually be waiting until his price moves beyond their comfort zone.

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