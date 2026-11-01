Lennart Karl with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Manchester United have suffered a significant setback in their pursuit of Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl, with the German giants determined to retain the highly rated attacking midfielder.

According to a report from CFBayernInsider, Bayern have no intention of allowing the 18-year-old to leave despite growing interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool. The Premier League clubs have reportedly made enquiries to understand his situation in Munich.

Lennart Karl attracts Manchester United interest

The German youngster has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking prospects, having already made a significant impression at senior level despite his tender age.

Karl has registered 10 goals and 10 assists in 52 appearances for Bayern, showcasing his technical ability, creativity and eye for goal. His versatility also lets him operate across attacking midfield and wide positions, making him an attractive option for clubs looking to invest in young talent.

Manchester United are particularly interested in strengthening their creative options, and Karl could represent an exciting long-term addition to their squad.

However, Bayern remain convinced about his potential and consider him an important part of their future plans. German journalist Christian Falk has indicated that the club’s decision-makers are confident in the teenager and have no desire to sanction his departure.

Bayern Munich refuse to sell Karl

The situation has attracted further attention following criticism from honorary president Uli Hoeness, who believes the youngster needs to remain grounded and avoid getting carried away by the attention surrounding him.

Karl’s representative Michael Ballack has publicly defended the teenager, questioning the timing of the criticism and insisting that his performances have been improving.

Bayern are reportedly open to discussing a new contract, although negotiations have yet to begin. His current agreement runs until June 2029, giving the Bundesliga champions considerable control over his future.

With a reported valuation of €60 million, Karl could be an expensive acquisition even if Bayern eventually reconsider their position.

Manchester United may therefore have to look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements unless the situation changes in the coming months.