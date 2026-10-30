Lennart Karl warming up for Germany (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayern Munich youngster Lennart Karl as Arne Slot considers potential attacking reinforcements ahead of the upcoming transfer windows.

According to a report from CFBayernInsider, the Reds are among several Premier League clubs exploring a move for the highly rated German teenager, with Arsenal and Manchester United also monitoring his situation.

Lennart Karl attracts Liverpool interest

The 18-year-old has emerged as one of Germany’s most exciting young talents after enjoying an impressive breakthrough campaign at Bayern Munich. He registered nine goals and seven assists in 34 appearances last season, earning recognition at senior international level.

However, Karl has struggled to secure regular opportunities this season, with competition for attacking positions limiting his involvement under Vincent Kompany. The arrival of Ismael Saibari has made things more difficult for the youngster, potentially creating uncertainty about his long-term development in Munich.

Liverpool could benefit from adding another technically gifted attacking midfielder to their squad. Karl’s creativity, close control and ability to operate in multiple attacking positions would make him an exciting prospect for Slot.

Bayern’s honorary president Uli Hoeness has also publicly criticised the teenager, suggesting that he needs to remain humble and concentrate on his development. Nevertheless, Christian Falk believes the club’s senior decision-makers remain confident in his potential.

Liverpool face competition for Karl

According to Falk, representatives from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have already made enquiries to understand the situation.

Karl is reportedly valued at around €60 million, making a potential transfer financially achievable for the Premier League giants. However, Bayern are determined to retain him and have no immediate intention of sanctioning his departure.

The German international signed a contract running until 2029, meaning the Bundesliga champions remain in a strong negotiating position.

Liverpool could therefore face a difficult task if they decide to formalise their interest. Much will depend on Karl’s playing time and how his relationship with Bayern develops over the coming months.

With several Premier League clubs monitoring developments, his future could become an interesting transfer story heading into 2027.