Martin Odegaard and his Arsenal teammates at the team's title parade (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard, and the Norwegian international may be open to joining the German champions in the future.

According to a report from Sky Germany, the 27-year-old could consider a move to the Bundesliga, although Arsenal are keen to secure his long-term future with a new contract.

Martin Odegaard attracts interest from Bayern Munich

The attacking midfielder has established himself as one of Arsenal’s most influential players under Mikel Arteta, playing a crucial role in their recent success. His creativity, technical ability and leadership qualities have made him an integral part of the team’s midfield.

Bayern have maintained contact with the player’s camp over the years, but a transfer has never materialised. The German giants could have another chance to pursue him if uncertainty around his contract continues.

Odegaard’s current agreement at the Emirates Stadium expires in 2028, and Arsenal have already held initial informal discussions over an extension. The Gunners are determined to avoid allowing their captain to enter the final year of his contract without resolving his future.

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Arsenal could consider selling Odegaard

However, the situation could become complicated if negotiations fail to produce an agreement. According to Sky Germany, Arsenal would be prepared to consider selling the midfielder next summer rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in 2028.

Several European heavyweights have reportedly made enquiries about his availability, increasing the pressure on the north London outfit to secure his commitment.

Nevertheless, Bayern are not currently prioritising a move for the Arsenal captain, despite his reported openness to joining them eventually.

Losing Odegaard would represent a significant setback for Arteta, given his importance to the team’s creative structure. Arsenal will therefore hope to reach an agreement over fresh terms before the situation develops further.

The coming months could prove decisive in determining whether the Norwegian commits his future to Arsenal or considers a new challenge abroad.