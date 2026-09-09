Martin Odegaard unleashes stunning rocket to put Arsenal ahead against Napoli

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Martin Odegaard celebrates winner
Photo via footballontnt

Martin Odegaard has broken the deadlock for Arsenal against Napoli with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Arsenal’s goal came after some superb one-touch football around the edge of the box.

The Gunners moved the ball quickly between several players before creating an opening for Odegaard, who was at the centre of the move and took responsibility when the opportunity presented itself.

The Norwegian captain unleashed a superb strike from the edge of the box that flew beyond the Napoli goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Odegaard’s finish finally rewarded Arsenal for their patient approach and gave Arteta’s side a crucial lead in Naples.

Watch the goal below:

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Odegaard has made a brilliant start to the new season

Martin Odegaard taking his shot vs Napoli
(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

The strike was Odegaard’s second goal in just four days after he also scored Arsenal’s dramatic winner against Chelsea at the weekend.

The Norwegian has now scored four goals across all competitions this season, underlining his growing importance to Arteta’s team and establishing himself as one of the Gunners’ main attacking threats.

Odegaard opened his account against Manchester City in Arsenal’s 3-0 Community Shield victory before also finding the net against Coventry City.

He then scored the winner against Chelsea before producing another huge moment against Napoli.

The Arsenal captain has quickly emerged as one of the best players and a driving force behind Arteta’s side, with his goals proving decisive at the start of the new campaign.

With Arsenal looking to successfully defend their Premier League title and go one step further in the Champions League after finishing runners-up last season, having Odegaard producing moments like this could prove crucial.

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