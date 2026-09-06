(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Gary Neville has singled out Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard as Arsenal’s two standout performers during their intense London derby against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

The Sky Sports pundit was hugely impressed by the attacking duo’s influence as Arsenal recovered from an early setback to take control of the contest.

Gary Neville praises Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard

“Odegaard and Havertz have been Arsenal’s two best players,” Neville said during Sky Sports’ coverage.

The pair played a major role in turning the momentum in Arsenal’s favour, with Havertz scoring the equaliser before producing a brilliant piece of skill to help Odegaard put the Gunners ahead.

After Chelsea caught Arsenal off guard early with a quick opener, it was the partnership between Havertz and Odegaard that restored calm and creative direction to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Havertz initially got Arsenal back on level terms with a clever low finish in the first half.

However, it was his tactical intelligence and off-the-ball movement alongside captain Odegaard in the central pockets that dominated Neville’s analysis, as the pair dictated the tempo and repeatedly exploited gaps in Chelsea’s midfield transition.

Kai Havertz dummy creates Martin Odegaard goal

The defining moment of their combined brilliance came early in the second half to put Arsenal ahead.

In a flowing team move, a pass was fired into the path of Havertz near the edge of the area. Instead of taking a touch, the German international produced a beautiful dummy, letting the ball slide effortlessly through his legs to completely sell the Chelsea defense.

The clever trick opened up wide space for Odegaard, who latched onto the loose ball and dispatched a clinical strike into the net to complete the turnaround.

Havertz’s selfless spatial awareness and Odegaard’s sharp instincts capped off a masterclass sequence that perfectly validated Neville’s praise for Arsenal’s duo.