Kai Havertz and Riccardo Calafiori exchange words (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal reportedly look to have been given some slightly reassuring injury news regarding Kai Havertz, who left the Germany camp with a problem during the international break.

The Gunners will be back in action against Leeds United this weekend, but it’s possible that they’ll have to make do without Havertz for a few matches.

The 27-year-old suffered what was described as a “muscle strain” by the German Football Association, but the Metro has some analysis that suggests it shouldn’t be too much of a long-term problem.

Havertz missed so much of last season and the season before with injuries, so Arsenal fans will no doubt have been worried about his latest setback.

Still, it now sounds likely that this will only be an issue for a matter of weeks rather than a matter of months.

Injury expert on when Arsenal can expect Kai Havertz to return

Stephen Smith, CEO and founder of Kitman Labs, who specialise in injury welfare and performance analytics, told the Metro: “A strain can be quite a generic term but in the context of the timeline that has been given, what they are likely saying is this is a light grade muscle strain instead of a big tear.

“If that’s the case it is likely a grade one or two issue, so anything from two to four weeks would fit for that.”

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Havertz has started this season well for Arsenal, scoring in victories over Manchester City in the Community Shield, and against Coventry City and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Viktor Gyokeres will likely start in Havertz’s place while he’s out, and that’s certainly not a bad option for Arsenal to call upon, with the Sweden international scoring 21 goals in all competitions last season before somewhat surprisingly losing his place.