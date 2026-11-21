Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro

Chelsea star Cole Palmer seemed to get a telling-off from teammate Joao Pedro for not acknowledging the fans after today’s defeat against Leeds United.

The Blues suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Leeds, with Daniel Farke’s side coming away with a stunning 4-1 victory and their first three points at Stamford Bridge since 1999.

Palmer had another pretty poor game, and it seems he was not at all happy as he looked to leave the pitch quickly at full time, without showing his appreciation to the home support.

See the video below as it seems Pedro, who was injured for Chelsea today, had a go at Palmer for not acknowledging the fans…

Joao Pedro is correct. Cole Palmer should of gone to the fans. Win, lose, or draw….UTC. #CFC pic.twitter.com/4u1UK5HvPS — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) November 21, 2026

This is not what Chelsea fans will want to see, with this current squad looking in real disarray.

Palmer is a prime example – someone who is capable of doing so much better, but whose poor attitude perhaps seems to be impacting him as the goals and assists and moments of magic that we got used to from him have completely dried up.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Can Xabi Alonso turn it around at Chelsea?

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has made a highly unconvincing start to life with the west London giants, and this is not a club with a history of giving managers a lot of time.

One imagines CFC really need to start picking up points quickly or there are going to be serious conversations about Alonso’s future already.

Most worryingly, Chelsea’s defence is all over the place, with the Blues conceding 20 goals in their first 11 games of the season.

And if players like Palmer look fed up then the team could really be in all sorts of trouble.