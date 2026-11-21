Dominic Calvert-Lewin aimed a dig at Chelsea after Leeds' win (Sky Sports)

Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has aimed a slight dig at Chelsea after today’s big win at Stamford Bridge.

Calvert-Lewin scored from the penalty spot for Leeds as they picked up a surprise 4-1 victory away to the Blues, and it seems even the England international himself expected more from his opponents.

Chelsea went 1-0 up in the first half, but the lead didn’t last long and Xabi Alonso’s side ended up falling apart as Leeds ran riot.

See below for Calvert-Lewin’s post-match interview as he admitted he expected more from Chelsea and that they just couldn’t handle Leeds on the day…

"The intensity and the way we played, they couldn't handle it" Dominic Calvert-Lewin reacts to reaching 100 club career goals & Leeds' 4-1 victory over Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/NzTCmkiyaZ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 21, 2026

Calvert-Lewin praised the intensity Leeds played at against Chelsea today, saying: “I think we were going well, we just weren’t putting our chances away (in the first half).

“To be honest I expected Chelsea to come out with a bit more umph in the second half, but I think our intensity and the way that we played and the way that we set up against them, they couldn’t handle it.”

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Chelsea in big trouble under Xabi Alonso

As recently covered in the video clip below, and with more detail via the Daily Briefing here, things are not looking at all good for Chelsea under Xabi Alonso…

The west London giants are down in 8th in the Premier League table and have already conceded a staggering 20 goals in 11 games.

For context, the only teams to have conceded more than Chelsea are newly-promoted Coventry City and Ipswich Town, and bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace.

Can Alonso last much longer as Chelsea manager? The Blues don’t tend to show much patience to their managers, and this has been a really poor start for the Spanish tactician.