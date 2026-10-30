(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly suffered a setback in their pursuit of Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the England international preparing to commit his future to the Elland Road club.

According to a BBC report, the 29-year-old has decided to sign a new contract with Leeds, despite attracting interest from Michael Carrick’s side ahead of the January transfer window.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin attracts Manchester United interest

The striker has enjoyed an impressive resurgence since joining Leeds from Everton in 2025, establishing himself as a key figure in their attack.

Calvert-Lewin scored 14 goals in 35 Premier League appearances last season and has continued his impressive form this campaign, finding the net five times in his first 10 matches across competitions.

His performances have attracted attention from Manchester United, who are exploring the possibility of bringing in another centre-forward during the winter transfer window, according to the Athletic via TEAMtalk.

The Red Devils could benefit from signing an experienced Premier League striker, especially with Benjamin Sesko facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a shin injury.

Calvert-Lewin’s physical presence, aerial ability and experience in English football could make him a useful addition to Carrick’s squad. However, United have now received disappointing news regarding his availability.

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Leeds United set to secure new deal for Calvert-Lewin

According to BBC journalist Simon Stone, Calvert-Lewin is set to sign a new contract with Leeds, effectively ending Manchester United’s hopes of securing his services in January.

The development represents a significant boost for Daniel Farke, who considers the striker an important part of his plans.

Leeds are determined to retain their leading goalscorer and have moved quickly to protect his long-term future.

Manchester United will now have to explore alternative options as they continue their search for attacking reinforcements. Nicolo Tresoldi, Igor Matanovic and Jean-Philippe Mateta are among the forwards linked with the club.

With Sesko unavailable, finding another reliable goalscorer remains a priority for United, but Calvert-Lewin’s decision means they may need to look elsewhere.