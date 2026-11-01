Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has questioned the decision not to award his side a penalty in their 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, insisting Alexander Isak shouldn’t have needed to make a bigger appeal to draw the referee’s attention.

The Reds suffered a disappointing home defeat at Anfield, with Kai Havertz scoring the decisive goal for Mikel Arteta’s side. However, the biggest talking point after the game was a controversial incident involving Isak and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber.

Virgil van Dijk questions VAR decision against Liverpool

Liverpool believed they should have been awarded a penalty after Timber appeared to pull Isak’s shirt inside the penalty area as the striker attempted to reach a dangerous delivery into the box.

Despite the protests surrounding the incident, referee Andy Madley allowed play to continue, with VAR official Stuart Attwell also deciding against recommending a review.

Speaking after the match, Van Dijk expressed his frustration, believing the incident was a clear infringement that should have resulted in a spot-kick.

The Liverpool captain was particularly unhappy with suggestions that Isak should have made more of the contact to convince the officials.

He pointed out that modern football has numerous camera angles available to review incidents, questioning why players should have to exaggerate contact before receiving decisions in their favour.

Van Dijk also admitted that he shared the frustration of Liverpool supporters, having received a yellow card himself during the closing stages of the contest.

He said: “I think it was also clear penalty. I’ve seen it back. I’ve seen it being given as well other occasions, but today wasn’t it wasn’t meant to be.” “Doesn’t notice it? There are 50 cameras, if there is not even more. Why do you have to complain when there’s so many cameras?” Van Dijk rightly pointed out. It is spotted, isn’t it? Because everyone’s seen it. But yeah, in the end, obviously, it wasn’t given, and we lose the game, unfortunately.”

Liverpool must improve despite refereeing controversy

However, the Dutch defender acknowledged that Liverpool were not clinical enough in front of goal.

The Reds registered 17 attempts but failed to record a single shot on target, highlighting their struggles in the final third.

Arsenal defended resolutely to secure a valuable victory, with Havertz’s first-half strike proving decisive.

Although the penalty controversy will generate plenty of discussion, Liverpool must improve their attacking efficiency if they want to compete consistently for major honours this season.