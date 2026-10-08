Premier League winning midfielder could help Galatasaray land Van Dijk from Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are reportedly plotting an ambitious move for Virgil van Dijk, with Ilkay Gundogan potentially playing an important role in convincing the Liverpool captain to make the switch to Istanbul.



Van Dijk’s future at Anfield has become a talking point because his current contract runs out at the end of the season.

Liverpool have yet to resolve whether the 35-year-old will be offered fresh terms, and Galatasaray now appear ready to test the situation.

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For the Turkish champions, this would be a huge statement signing. For Liverpool, it is another reminder that the longer Van Dijk’s future stays uncertain, the more interest will grow.

Gundogan could help Galatasaray convince Van Dijk

According to Fotomac, Galatasaray have identified Van Dijk as a major defensive target and believe Gundogan could help their cause.

The pair are represented by the same agency, ROOF, while Gundogan’s uncle also works for the company. That connection could give Galatasaray a useful route into any future negotiations.

Fotomac also claims Van Dijk has previously been impressed by the atmosphere at Rams Park after facing Galatasaray there with Liverpool.

The Turkish outlet suggests a deal could potentially be done for a fee below €10million if Liverpool decide against extending his contract.

Liverpool still have a big decision to make

This is where things get interesting.

Van Dijk is not just another experienced defender. He is Liverpool’s captain, one of their most important leaders and still a major presence at the heart of the defence.

At the same time, age and contract length matter. He will turn 36 next summer, so Liverpool have to decide whether another significant deal makes sense.

Galatasaray’s interest is not completely new either. Fotomac reported earlier this year that the Turkish club had already made contact over a possible move, with former Galatasaray star Wesley Sneijder even encouraging Van Dijk to consider Istanbul.

A separate Fotomac report claimed Sneijder told him: “If you are thinking of leaving Liverpool, don’t hesitate, go to Galatasaray.”

For now, Liverpool remain in control. But unless they settle Van Dijk’s future soon, Galatasaray will not be the last club to come calling.

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