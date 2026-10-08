Liverpool are keen on agreeing deal with 'special talent' destined for a bright future

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool are stepping up talks over a new long-term contract for Rio Ngumoha, with the club increasingly convinced the 18-year-old can become a major part of their future.



Ngumoha’s rise has been rapid. He has gone from academy prospect to genuine first-team option in a little over a year, while also forcing his way into the senior England picture.

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Liverpool clearly do not want to leave anything to chance with one of the brightest young players at Anfield.

Liverpool optimistic over new Ngumoha agreement

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are “confident” of reaching an agreement with Ngumoha over improved terms in the coming months.

His current contract runs until summer 2028, so there is no immediate danger of losing him. However, both the club and the player’s camp believe his deal should better reflect how quickly his status has changed.

Ngumoha has started just once in the Premier League this season, but he remains firmly in Andoni Iraola’s first-team plans and has continued to impress whenever called upon.

The teenager became Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer with his dramatic winner at Newcastle last season and went on to make 19 league appearances during his breakthrough campaign.

Van Dijk praise shows why Reds are keen to keep Ngumoha

Liverpool’s excitement around Ngumoha is nothing new.

Virgil van Dijk was full of praise after the youngster impressed against Wolves earlier this year, telling Liverpool’s official website: “Rio was outstanding.”

The captain also described him as a “special talent”, highlighting his pace and ability in one-against-one situations.

That sums up why Liverpool are keen to get this contract sorted sooner rather than later.

Ngumoha is still raw and there will inevitably be quieter spells, but his ceiling is obvious.

Liverpool already have expensive attacking options, yet there is something valuable about developing a player of this level internally.

A new deal would not just reward his progress. It would also send a clear message that Liverpool see Ngumoha as far more than an academy success story.

If his development continues at this pace, his role could look very different again by the end of the season.

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