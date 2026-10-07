(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have joined the growing list of European clubs monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt wonderkid Niko Ilicevic.

The 15-year-old attacking midfielder is attracting significant attention after making an impressive start to the season, with several major clubs now monitoring his progress.

Niko Ilicevic attracts Liverpool interest

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have emerged as the latest club interested in the highly rated youngster, with Bournemouth also understood to be tracking his development.

Ilicevic has already caught the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Inter. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with the German youth international.

The left-footed midfielder has impressed while playing above his age group and has already demonstrated his ability to make an impact at UEFA Youth League level.

He has registered three goals and three assists in six youth appearances this season, while his performances for Germany’s Under-17 side have further enhanced his growing reputation.

Liverpool have developed a strong reputation for identifying promising young players, and Ilicevic could be an attractive long-term investment for the Anfield club.

Ilicevic faces uncertain future at Frankfurt

Frankfurt are understandably keen to retain control of the teenager’s development and believe he could be introduced to senior football gradually.

The Bundesliga club are also in a favourable position because Ilicevic is tied to Frankfurt until 2029, while his current agreement is expected to become a professional contract when he turns 16 later this month.

Frankfurt have already outlined a development pathway for the youngster as they look to convince him that his future is best served in Germany.

No formal negotiations have begun yet, but interest from Liverpool and several other European giants could make his situation one to watch closely once he becomes eligible to sign professional terms.