(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Gilberto Mora’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has refused to comment on reports that Liverpool are preparing a huge offer to sign the highly-rated Mexican wonderkid.

Mora has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in world football following his remarkable rise with Club Tijuana and Mexico.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the 17-year-old, with reports suggesting the Reds have made a record-breaking offer worth $50 million (£40m) for the youngster.

However, when directly questioned about Liverpool’s reported approach, Pimenta refused to give anything away.

Rafaela Pimienta on Gilberto Mora

When asked directly about reports of a substantial bid from Liverpool for the Tijuana starlet, Pimenta refused to comment on the speculation and did not offer any clues regarding negotiations.

“Please understand that I don’t comment on transfer rumours,” Pimenta stated (quotes via SportsAdda).

“I won’t say anything at all about the transfer of any player. Thank you very much for your understanding.”

Pimenta, who represents a star-studded clientele including Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, has consistently maintained a disciplined public stance regarding her clients’ transfer dealings.

Her refusal to confirm or deny the approach comes amid reports that Liverpool are preparing an offer exceeding $50 million (£40m) to secure the prodigy’s signature.

Gilberto Mora is wanted by Europe’s top clubs

Mora’s rise at Club Tijuana has captured the attention of world football’s elite clubs.

At just 17 years old, the attacking midfielder has already established himself as a central figure in Liga MX, donning the iconic number 10 shirt and delivering goalscoring displays against top opposition like Pumas UNAM and Cruz Azul.

The teenage sensation’s market value has skyrocketed to €25 million following historic international displays. Mora made headline history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, becoming the sixth-youngest player to feature in the tournament’s history after breaking into Mexico’s senior national squad.

Alongside Liverpool’s long-standing interest, European heavyweights Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal have all actively monitored the prodigy.

With Mora turning 18, a high-stakes transfer battle is rapidly materializing ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.